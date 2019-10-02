Germany Slams North Korea for Suspected Sub Missile Launch

(@imziishan)

Germany warned North Korea on Wednesday that its recent test of what is suspected to be a submarine-launched missile ran counter to its intent to resume nuclear talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Germany warned North Korea on Wednesday that its recent test of what is suspected to be a submarine-launched missile ran counter to its intent to resume nuclear talks.

"The Federal government condemns today's launch of a submarine-based short-range ballistic missile by North Korea," a spokeswoman of the German Foreign Office said in a statement.

She warned that the test, which saw the missile soar to the altitude of 565 miles, further escalated tensions and threatened Germany's partners in the region.

"It is also in a strong conflict with North Korea's announcement that it wants to resume denuclearization talks with the US," the spokeswoman argued.

The missile launch was the 11th such test this year but the first one involving a weapon designed to be launched from a submarine. The test came hours after Pyongyang said it was open to reviving the long-stalled talks over its controversial nuclear program.