Germany Slams US Sanctions On Russian Gas Pipeline

Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The German government hit out at the United States on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a new pipeline that will transport gas from Russia to Europe.

"The government rejects these sorts of extra-territorial sanctions. They will hit German and European companies and constitute an interference in our internal affairs," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said in a statement.

