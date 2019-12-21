Germany slams US sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

The German government hit out at the United States on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a new pipeline that will transport gas from Russia to Europe

"The government rejects these sorts of extra-territorial sanctions. They will hit German and European companies and constitute an interference in our internal affairs," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said in a statement.