Germany, Slovakia Discuss Customs Difficulties With Military Equipment for Kiev - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Berlin is in talks with Slovakia over the customs difficulties that have arisen with the transferring of military equipment supplied by Germany to Kiev for repairs, a representative of the German Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Last week, the business Insider reported, citing sources, that the Slovak customs are blocking the military equipment sent across the border for further repairs.

"An alternative is being sought," the representative said, confirming reports that Slovakia and Germany are negotiating on this issue.