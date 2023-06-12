Germany, Slovakia Launch Military Repairs Hub To Mend Broken Ukrainian Gear - Berlin
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:11 PM
Germany and Slovakia set up a military maintenance hub that will repair Western-supplied Ukrainian hardware, German military spokesman Mitko Mueller said on Monday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Germany and Slovakia set up a military maintenance hub that will repair Western-supplied Ukrainian hardware, German military spokesman Mitko Mueller said on Monday.
"The center in Slovakia is now operational and working regular hours," the spokesman told reporters at a news briefing.
Mueller declined to say what types of weapons the center was taking in for repairs or comment on media reports that Russian armed forces had destroyed several German-made Leopard tanks and parts of an IRIS-T medium-range air defense system.