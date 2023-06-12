Germany, Slovakia Launch Military Repairs Hub to Mend Broken Ukrainian Gear - Berlin

Germany and Slovakia set up a military maintenance hub that will repair Western-supplied Ukrainian hardware, German military spokesman Mitko Mueller said on Monday

"The center in Slovakia is now operational and working regular hours," the spokesman told reporters at a news briefing.

Mueller declined to say what types of weapons the center was taking in for repairs or comment on media reports that Russian armed forces had destroyed several German-made Leopard tanks and parts of an IRIS-T medium-range air defense system.