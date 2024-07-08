Open Menu

Germany 'somewhat Relieved' Over French Far-right Defeat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The German government on Monday said it was "somewhat relieved" over the defeat of France's far-right National Rally (RN) in the second round of legislative elections.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration was "somewhat relieved over what didn't happen", German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin, referring to the RN's surprise third place finish after it was expected to claim the most seats in parliament.

"We will have to observe closely... how a government will be formed out of the very unusual circumstances," Hebestreit added.

The results of Sunday's second round of parliamentary elections has left France with no clear governing majority.

A left-wing alliance emerged as the biggest group in the new parliament but has yet to even agree on a figure who it would want to be the new prime minister.

The RN fell to third behind President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc.

Pre-election polling had put the RN in first, raising fears for the European Union's future direction with an anti-immigration, eurosceptic party potentially controlling the government of a key member.

