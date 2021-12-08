UrduPoint.com

Germany Soon To Open Hydrogen Diplomacy Office In Moscow - German Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:47 PM

Germany Soon to Open Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Moscow - German Ambassador

The Bureau of Hydrogen Diplomacy under the German Foreign Ministry will be open in Moscow in the near future, country's Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Bureau of Hydrogen Diplomacy under the German Foreign Ministry will be open in Moscow in the near future, country's Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr announced on Wednesday.

"In the near future, a German diplomatic office on hydrogen energy will be opened in Moscow, which will be financed by the German Foreign Ministry, in order to reduce time needed for interactions (on the matter) and facilitate a close exchange (of views) with Russian partners," von Geyr said at the opening of a Russian-German diplomatic forum.

�Moscow and Berlin have recently stepped up cooperation on hydrogen energy following United Nations' call for more focus on the transition to a renewable and low-carbon hydrogen economy to reach a carbon neutrality goal under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.

On Tuesday, Germany's largest electricity producer RWE announced plans to discuss with Russia's energy company Novatek the supply of blue ammonia and hydrogen to the European markets from a plant to be built in Russia's Yamal Penninsula.

Germany's�Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state also expressed interest in negotiating with Russia's energy giant Gazprom the construction of plants for the production of hydrogen from natural gas supplied via the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Exchange Moscow Russia German Company Germany Paris Berlin Nord Gas 2015 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Isla ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Islamic Art&#039; exhibition

20 minutes ago
 UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities ..

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the firs ..

25 minutes ago
 Woman killed in court premises

Woman killed in court premises

3 minutes ago
 Russia-US Talks on Ukraine to Resume - Foreign Min ..

Russia-US Talks on Ukraine to Resume - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.