Germany Soon to Open Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Moscow - German Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Bureau of Hydrogen Diplomacy under the German Foreign Ministry will be open in Moscow in the near future, country's Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr announced on Wednesday.

"In the near future, a German diplomatic office on hydrogen energy will be opened in Moscow, which will be financed by the German Foreign Ministry, in order to reduce time needed for interactions (on the matter) and facilitate a close exchange (of views) with Russian partners," von Geyr said at the opening of a Russian-German diplomatic forum.

�Moscow and Berlin have recently stepped up cooperation on hydrogen energy following United Nations' call for more focus on the transition to a renewable and low-carbon hydrogen economy to reach a carbon neutrality goal under the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.

On Tuesday, Germany's largest electricity producer RWE announced plans to discuss with Russia's energy company Novatek the supply of blue ammonia and hydrogen to the European markets from a plant to be built in Russia's Yamal Penninsula.

Germany's�Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state also expressed interest in negotiating with Russia's energy giant Gazprom the construction of plants for the production of hydrogen from natural gas supplied via the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.