Germany Standing Ready to Back Sweden, Finland in Joining NATO - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Finland and Sweden can count on Germany's support if they decide to join NATO, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

The German cabinet began a two-day meeting in the Schloss Meseberg mansion outside Berlin on Tuesday, which the Finnish and Swedish prime ministers were invited to attend for security-related talks.

"We are closely following the debates in both countries on their possible accession to our defensive alliance NATO. These decisions and discussions must be held there, on the ground, in Finland and Sweden. But it is clear to us that if these two nations decide that they want to join NATO, they can count on our support," Scholz told journalists.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO amid a shifting security situation in Europe.

In the past two months, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's Sanna Marin initiated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership. Their formal decision is expected by the alliance's June summit in Madrid.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join. Last week, Stoltenberg said that NATO is also ready to make arrangements to ensure security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period until they become full members.