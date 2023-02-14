UrduPoint.com

Germany Starts Production Of Anti-Aircraft Guns Ammunition For Kiev - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Germany Starts Production of Anti-Aircraft Guns Ammunition for Kiev - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Germany has signed agreements with the defense industry to establish the production of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns ammunition for further delivery to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with the defense industry. This applies to all types of ammunition, but mainly for air defense. I can tell you very fresh news: contracts have been signed with Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns manufacturers in Germany.

This means that we will immediately start our own production at Rheinmetall ammunition for Gepard," Pistorius said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

This will allow supplying Ukraine with ammunition for this self-propelled anti-aircraft guns system regardless of other countries from which Germany previously ordered these products, the minister added.

Germany will also supply two IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, the minister said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Germany Brussels Kiev All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

5 minutes ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all int’l partners: FM

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

1 hour ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.