Germany Starts Production of Anti-Aircraft Guns Ammunition for Kiev - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Germany has signed agreements with the defense industry to establish the production of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns ammunition for further delivery to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with the defense industry. This applies to all types of ammunition, but mainly for air defense. I can tell you very fresh news: contracts have been signed with Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns manufacturers in Germany.

This means that we will immediately start our own production at Rheinmetall ammunition for Gepard," Pistorius said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

This will allow supplying Ukraine with ammunition for this self-propelled anti-aircraft guns system regardless of other countries from which Germany previously ordered these products, the minister added.

Germany will also supply two IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, the minister said.