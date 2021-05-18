Germany Steps Up 'Russia Containment' Policy But Moscow Is Ready for Dialogue - Lavrov

Berlin has stepped up its policy of "systemic containment" of Moscow, but Russia remains ready to have dialogue despite the lack of trust, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"The Russian-German relations are also going through a difficult period. We have to note that Berlin has only boosted its policy of systemic Russia containment. Our country is regularly portrayed from the upper tier as kind of a threat to the European security," Lavrov told participants of the Russian-German Potsdam Meetings forum.

The minister stressed that unfounded and absurd accusations are being leveled against Moscow, with some German media becoming increasingly anti-Russian, as a result of which the deficit of trust is growing, undermining the bilateral relations.

"Moscow still sees Berlin as an important international player and remains open for dialogue, but only an honest and mutually respectful dialogue. We know that there are many people in Germany who are interested in developing relations based on the principles of equality and taking into account each other's interests," Lavrov added, stressing that Russia does not seek confrontation.