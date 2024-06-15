Germany Stick With Neuer In Euro 2024 Opener, McTominay Starts For Scotland
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann named an experienced line-up for Friday's Euro 2024 opening match against Scotland in Munich, sticking with under-pressure goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
The starting XI for hosts Germany has an average age of 28.7 years -- the oldest Germany starting line-up dating back to Euro 2000.
Nagelsmann also kept Arsenal forward Kai Havertz up front, leaving Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fuellkrug on the bench.
Toni Kroos, the 34-year-old Real Madrid midfielder who is set to retire from football after the tournament, lines up alongside skipper Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.
Scott McTominay is fit to start for Scotland after playing no part in his team's two pre-tournament friendlies.
The Manchester United midfielder scored seven times in qualifying as Scotland reached the Euros for a fourth time overall and second in a row.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson captains the side, with Che Adams leading the attack supported by John McGinn and Ryan Christie.
Starting line-ups:
Germany (4-2-3-1)
Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstaedt; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)
Scotland (3-4-2-1)
Angus Gunn; Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous; Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston; Ryan Christie, John McGinn; Che Adams
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
