Germany Still Rules Out Pooling EU Debt After Crisis Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Existing tools will be enough to help the European Union through the coronavirus crisis, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday, rejecting again the use of controversial "coronabonds" pooled debt instruments

Berlin, APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Existing tools will be enough to help the European Union through the coronavirus crisis, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday, rejecting again the use of controversial "coronabonds" pooled debt instruments.

The bloc can handle the economic fallout "using classic instruments like the European budget", Scholz said, after finance ministers from the eurozone single Currency area failed to agree how to help hard-hit countries like Italy get funding to cope with the massive coronavirus damage to their economies.

