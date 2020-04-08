Germany still rules out pooling EU debt after crisis talks

Existing tools will be enough to help the European Union through the coronavirus crisis, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday, rejecting again the use of controversial "coronabonds" pooled debt instruments

The bloc can handle the economic fallout "using classic instruments like the European budget", Scholz said, after finance ministers from the eurozone single Currency area failed to agree how to help hard-hit countries like Italy get funding to cope with the massive coronavirus damage to their economies.