Germany Still Unable To Impose Embargo On Russian Coal, Oil And Gas - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Germany Still Unable to Impose Embargo on Russian Coal, Oil and Gas - Economy Minister

Germany is still unable to immediately impose an embargo on coal, oil and gas imports from Russia, but the first step towards this task has already been taken, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Germany is still unable to immediately impose an embargo on coal, oil and gas imports from Russia, but the first step towards this task has already been taken, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"Yes, we are still unable to immediately impose an embargo on coal, oil and gas from Russia. It has to be acknowledged, and it is rather bitter to admit it. But just because we cannot do it yet does not mean we are not doing anything. Step by step, we are now engaged in the reduction of coal, oil and gas strategically," Habeck told lawmakers.

