Germany Stops Arms Exports to Kazakhstan Amid Violence - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Germany stopped defense industry exports to Kazakhstan after violent protests erupted in the former Soviet republic over high fuel prices, German media said on Saturday.

The German government approved 25 military contracts with Kazakhstan worth a combined 2.2 million Euros ($2.

5 million) last year, according to data obtained by the dpa news agency.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann criticized Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday for allowing security forces to fire on terrorists without a warning after violence swept the nation this week. Thousands have been arrested and scores killed on both sides.