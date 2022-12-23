UrduPoint.com

Germany Struggles To Produce Enough Ammo To Support Own Security, Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Germany Struggles to Produce Enough Ammo to Support Own Security, Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Germany is struggling to produce enough ammunitions to support Ukraine and its own military readiness due to industrial base issues, The Wall Street Journal reported citing German officials and industry leaders.

The report said on Thursday that Germany only has enough ammunition to last more than two weeks if it were to have a direct military confrontation with Russia today.

Germany's industrial base is hampered by a scarcity of skilled workers, supply chain bottlenecks, high costs of financing, lack of production capacity, and environmental regulations, the report said.

Germany's solution to its problem includes plans to expand its production across Europe, refurbishing a Soviet-era factory in Romania to produce NATO-standard artillery shells and Soviet-standard weapons used by Ukraine, according to the report. More details about the project could be announced by the end of December, the report added.

Ukrainian armed forces are using about 6,000 artillery shells a day and are running low on antiaircraft missiles, the report said citing intelligence officials.

NATO members are required to have enough ammunitions in their stockpiles to last for at least 30 days of combat.

