(@FahadShabbir)

Germany is regularly examining requests from Kiev for deliveries of weapons and providing a response after a full analysis of each request, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Germany is regularly examining requests from Kiev for deliveries of weapons and providing a response after a full analysis of each request, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been asking Germany for arms supplies, with Berlin refusing to provide lethal weapons, maintaining that the government cannot legally approve these supplies to crisis regions. Kiev has criticized the approach.

"As for individual opportunities, we regularly study (relevant) requests. When we finish the analysis, we will be able to say something about it," Scholz said at a press conference in Kiev after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that Germany is assisting Ukraine financially and will continue to do so.

Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.