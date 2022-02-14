UrduPoint.com

Germany Studying Ukraine's Arms Requests On Case-by-Case Basis - Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Germany Studying Ukraine's Arms Requests on Case-by-Case Basis - Chancellor

Germany is regularly examining requests from Kiev for deliveries of weapons and providing a response after a full analysis of each request, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Germany is regularly examining requests from Kiev for deliveries of weapons and providing a response after a full analysis of each request, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been asking Germany for arms supplies, with Berlin refusing to provide lethal weapons, maintaining that the government cannot legally approve these supplies to crisis regions. Kiev has criticized the approach.

"As for individual opportunities, we regularly study (relevant) requests. When we finish the analysis, we will be able to say something about it," Scholz said at a press conference in Kiev after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that Germany is assisting Ukraine financially and will continue to do so.

Russia has repeatedly denied the West's allegations about preparations to invade Ukraine, saying it has no plans to attack any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Berlin Kiev From Government

Recent Stories

Opposition's drama of long marches, no-trust move ..

Opposition's drama of long marches, no-trust move to fail: KP CM

3 minutes ago
 Japan to Coordinate Russia Sanctions With US, EU - ..

Japan to Coordinate Russia Sanctions With US, EU - Kishida

3 minutes ago
 Closure of Ukraine's Airspace, Ports Not Discussed ..

Closure of Ukraine's Airspace, Ports Not Discussed - Security Council Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Not Conducting Military Activities Requiri ..

Belarus Not Conducting Military Activities Requiring Prior Notification - Missio ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - ..

Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - Defense Minister

46 minutes ago
 Mazari chairs third meeting of CRPD

Mazari chairs third meeting of CRPD

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>