UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Submits Request To Russia On Probe Into Nazi WWII Crimes In Yeysk - Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Germany Submits Request to Russia on Probe Into Nazi WWII Crimes in Yeysk - Prosecutor

Germany has submitted a request to Russia regarding the probe into the Nazi crimes, committed in Russia's southern city of Yeysk during World War II, including regarding proofs of Helmut Oberlander's involvement, Senior Prosecutor Thomas Will, the deputy head of Ludwigsburg's central department for investigation of National Socialist crimes, has said in an interview with Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Germany has submitted a request to Russia regarding the probe into the Nazi crimes, committed in Russia's southern city of Yeysk during World War II, including regarding proofs of Helmut Oberlander's involvement, Senior Prosecutor Thomas Will, the deputy head of Ludwigsburg's central department for investigation of National Socialist crimes, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee has asked Canada to provide legal materials related to the case of 96-year-old Oberlander, who used to work as a translator for a Nazi Einsatzgruppen death squad, responsible for the murder of over 200 orphans in Yeysk during World War II. Oberlander, who has been deprived of Canadian citizenship due to failure to disclose his links to death squads, is included in the list of most-wanted Nazi war criminals, complied by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

"We have submitted a request to Russian authorities, asking to clarify whether their data shows that Oberlander is linked to the crimes in Yeysk. As of now, we do not have such proofs," Will said, adding that Germany has started its probe into the matter.

"Evidence should be provided that Oberlander was really in Yeysk," Will added.

He went on to say that the German prosecution had already studied documents from Canada, including judicial decisions, "which had not provided any additional information."

Germany has established contact with the Russian Investigative Committee, Will specified.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Canada German Germany Yeysk Citizenship Criminals World War Jew From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Pl ..

7 minutes ago

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh govt to launch travel advisory to control Co ..

28 minutes ago

Message By Chief Of The Naval Staff On The Occasio ..

37 minutes ago

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.7% in December 20 ..

1 minute ago

Musk Says Starlink Satellites Not a Problem for As ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.