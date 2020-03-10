Germany Submits Request to Russia on Probe Into Nazi WWII Crimes in Yeysk - Prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany has submitted a request to Russia regarding the probe into the Nazi crimes, committed in Russia's southern city of Yeysk during World War II, including regarding proofs of Helmut Oberlander's involvement, Senior Prosecutor Thomas Will, the deputy head of Ludwigsburg's central department for investigation of National Socialist crimes, has said in an interview with Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Germany has submitted a request to Russia regarding the probe into the Nazi crimes, committed in Russia's southern city of Yeysk during World War II, including regarding proofs of Helmut Oberlander's involvement, Senior Prosecutor Thomas Will, the deputy head of Ludwigsburg's central department for investigation of National Socialist crimes, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee has asked Canada to provide legal materials related to the case of 96-year-old Oberlander, who used to work as a translator for a Nazi Einsatzgruppen death squad, responsible for the murder of over 200 orphans in Yeysk during World War II. Oberlander, who has been deprived of Canadian citizenship due to failure to disclose his links to death squads, is included in the list of most-wanted Nazi war criminals, complied by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

"We have submitted a request to Russian authorities, asking to clarify whether their data shows that Oberlander is linked to the crimes in Yeysk. As of now, we do not have such proofs," Will said, adding that Germany has started its probe into the matter.

"Evidence should be provided that Oberlander was really in Yeysk," Will added.

He went on to say that the German prosecution had already studied documents from Canada, including judicial decisions, "which had not provided any additional information."

Germany has established contact with the Russian Investigative Committee, Will specified.