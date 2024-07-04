Open Menu

Germany Summoned Turkish Envoy Over Footballer's Nationalist Gesture

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Germany summoned Turkish envoy over footballer's nationalist gesture

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Thursday amid a spiralling diplomatic row which erupted after Turkish footballer Merih Demiral made an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture during his team's win over Austria at Euro 2024.

"The Turkish ambassador was summoned this morning," the German foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP, a day after Turkey took the same step with the German envoy in Ankara.

After scoring his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 victory over Austria on Tuesday Demiral made a gesture associated with Turkish ultra-nationalist group Grey Wolves.

His action prompted UEFA to launch a probe for "inappropriate behaviour", and sparked condemnation from German leaders, but Ankara immediately branded Berlin's reaction as "xenophobia".

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned "the symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums" and said that "using the European football championships as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable".

Related Topics

Football Condemnation Interior Minister Turkey German Germany Nancy Berlin Same Ankara Austria Euro From

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

30 minutes ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

51 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

1 hour ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

2 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

17 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

17 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World