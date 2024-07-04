Germany Summoned Turkish Envoy Over Footballer's Nationalist Gesture
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Thursday amid a spiralling diplomatic row which erupted after Turkish footballer Merih Demiral made an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture during his team's win over Austria at Euro 2024.
"The Turkish ambassador was summoned this morning," the German foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP, a day after Turkey took the same step with the German envoy in Ankara.
After scoring his second goal in Turkey's 2-1 victory over Austria on Tuesday Demiral made a gesture associated with Turkish ultra-nationalist group Grey Wolves.
His action prompted UEFA to launch a probe for "inappropriate behaviour", and sparked condemnation from German leaders, but Ankara immediately branded Berlin's reaction as "xenophobia".
Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned "the symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums" and said that "using the European football championships as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable".
