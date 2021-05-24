Germany Summons Belarus Envoy Over Forced Plane Landing
Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:41 PM
Germany said on Monday it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador over the forced landing of an airliner and detention of a critical journalist
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Germany said on Monday it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador over the forced landing of an airliner and detention of a critical journalist.
"The explanations of the Belarusian government for the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk are absurd and not credible," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
"We need clarity on what really happened on board and on the ground," he added, saying the envoy was expected at his ministry Monday evening.