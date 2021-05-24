UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Summons Belarus Envoy Over Forced Plane Landing

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:41 PM

Germany summons Belarus envoy over forced plane landing

Germany said on Monday it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador over the forced landing of an airliner and detention of a critical journalist

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Germany said on Monday it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador over the forced landing of an airliner and detention of a critical journalist.

"The explanations of the Belarusian government for the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk are absurd and not credible," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

"We need clarity on what really happened on board and on the ground," he added, saying the envoy was expected at his ministry Monday evening.

Related Topics

Germany Minsk Government

Recent Stories

KP CM pays surprise visit to DC Office

18 seconds ago

KP Assembly passes unanimous resolution to condemn ..

20 seconds ago

ADNOC to build world-scale blue ammonia project

12 minutes ago

EU Leaders to Discuss Potential Sanctions Against ..

21 seconds ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Cyprus Settlement If Reque ..

24 seconds ago

ANP rejects ADR law in merged districts

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.