UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Summons Russian Envoy, Seeks Sanctions Over Hacking

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Germany summons Russian envoy, seeks sanctions over hacking

Germany's foreign ministry on Thursday called in the Russian ambassador to discuss possible sanctions against Moscow over a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament, in an escalating diplomatic row

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Germany's foreign ministry on Thursday called in the Russian ambassador to discuss possible sanctions against Moscow over a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament, in an escalating diplomatic row.

"The Russian ambassador was informed that on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the (German) Federal prosecutor's office on May 5 against Russian national Dmitry Badin, that the German government will seek in Brussels to use the EU cyber sanctions regime against those responsible for the attack on the German Bundestag, including Mr Badin," the ministry said in a statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament this month that Russia was targeting her in hacking attacks, saying she had concrete proof of the "outrageous" spying attempts and raising the possibility of sanctions.

Berlin's intelligence services have repeatedly called out attempts by Russian hackers to spy on lawmakers or leading politicians.

Badin is also wanted by the FBI for other cyberattacks, including those targeting the Democrats during the 2016 US presidential election.

He was accused by the German federal prosecutor's office this month of spying against the Bundestag lower house of parliament in 2015 on behalf of Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

The operation aimed at the Bundestag involved an aggressive attack called Sofacy or APT 28 that had also struck NATO members and knocked French tv station TV5Monde off the air.

It is believed to have scooped up data from Merkel's email account as well as those of MPs. According to Spiegel magazine, hackers managed to completely copy two of Merkel's email accounts containing correspondence dating between 2012 and 2015.

The move comes against the backdrop of mounting friction with Berlin over Moscow's actions in different arenas -- from annexing Ukraine's Crimea, to cyber meddling in elections and its backing of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.

Related Topics

Election Attack NATO Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament German Brussels Berlin Badin Angela Merkel May Democrats FBI 2016 2015 TV From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

14 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

18 minutes ago

Younger People Tend to Be Majority Infected With C ..

4 minutes ago

Russia in talks with world leaders to attend June ..

4 minutes ago

PPP for aerial spray to avert locust losses in Muz ..

3 minutes ago

Virus screening: 'Grease' draws crowds at Madrid d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.