Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative To Investigate 2014 Vrbetice Incident

Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Berlin has taken note of Prague's comments on the 2014 Vrbetice blast case and expressed its support to the Czech Republic in its renewed effort to get to the bottom of the innocent, German deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said on Monday.

"The Federal government has taken note of the reports, and the results of the investigation of the Czech authorities on the events of 2014 give cause for concern. We share the interest of our Czech partners and friends in ensuring that the circumstances of the explosion at the weapons depot, when two people were killed, are fully investigated," Demmer said at a briefing.

On Saturday, Prague declared 18 Russian diplomats personae non gratae accusing them of being officers of Russia's special services, following on suspicion that Russian spies were involved in the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals.

The diplomats were given 48 hours to leave the country.

A day after Prague's action, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the claims were groundless and absurd, particularly taking into account that Czech authorities earlier blamed the blasts on companies that owned the warehouses. Moscow announced its decision to expel 20 Czech diplomats in response and gave the Czech diplomatic staff time until the end of Monday to leave Russia.

