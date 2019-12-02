- Home
- World
- News
- Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia in Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry
Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia In Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:17 PM
Berlin supports keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open in accordance with NATO's existing policies, Niels Annen, a minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Berlin supports keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open in accordance with NATO's existing policies, Niels Annen, a minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"NATO keeps its hand outstretched to Russia.
Within the existing NATO decisions, Germany is in favor of keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open and making talks substantial. But Russia should contribute to this as well," the official said.
Russia and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty will be discussed at the alliance summit held Monday and Tuesday in London, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.