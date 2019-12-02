UrduPoint.com
Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia In Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry

Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia in Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry

Berlin supports keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open in accordance with NATO's existing policies, Niels Annen, a minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Berlin supports keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open in accordance with NATO's existing policies, Niels Annen, a minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"NATO keeps its hand outstretched to Russia.

Within the existing NATO decisions, Germany is in favor of keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open and making talks substantial. But Russia should contribute to this as well," the official said.

Russia and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty will be discussed at the alliance summit held Monday and Tuesday in London, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

