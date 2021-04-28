BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Germany supports the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats and is ready to assist the Czech Embassy in Moscow, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the situation in the relations between the Czech Republic and Russia, I spoke with the new Czech colleague [Jakub Kulhanek] last week, and made it clear that we are highly solidaric in our support of the decision made in Prague," Maas said, adding that the German ambassador in Moscow is already working on proposals on how to assist the work of the Czech mission.

Earlier in the month, Prague declared 18 Russian diplomats personae non gratae over espionage allegations, to which Moscow retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats. This launched a succession of further expulsions.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained the initial expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats by their links to the 2014 explosion of a Vrbetice ammunition depot ” allegations that Moscow denied.