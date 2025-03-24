Germany Survive Italy Scare To Make Nations League Semi-finals
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Germany survived a spirited second-half fightback from Italy, letting a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 in Dortmund on Sunday, before reaching the Nations League semi-finals 5-4 on aggregate.
A first-half Joshua Kimmich masterclass, with a penalty and two assists for Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst, had Germany 3-0 up and cruising at the break.
However, injury-hit Italy kicked into gear in the second half, Moise Kean scoring a double to rattle the hosts.
Italy looked on course to level the scores when they were awarded a penalty with 73 minutes gone, but it was overturned by VAR.
Giacomo Raspadori then converted a stoppage time penalty to give Italy a glimmer of hope.
The result not only secured Germany a first-ever Nations League semi-final spot, but it means the remainder of the tournament will be held on German soil, in Stuttgart and Munich in June.
Despite the second-half scare, the victory continues Germany's resurgence under Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany's only loss in their past 17 matches came in extra-time at Euro 2024 against eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals.
Nagelsmann said Germany "learned lessons for our development" from the game, adding "we know how well we can play football -- but we have to show it throughout the game.
"I'm going home with an understanding of what we're capable of, but it's also nice that we've got a bit more to do," he said.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admitted his side lacked "maturity" and said "you always learn from games like this."
"The second half was very good, but we were too afraid to play like that for the whole game."
