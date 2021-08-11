Germany Suspends Deportation of Afghan Refugees - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered suspending forced deportation of Afghan refugees as the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized vast areas in their country, the interior ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands announced a similar decision.

"Taking into consideration security developments, the Federal minister of the interior made a decision to suspend [refugee] deportation to Afghanistan," Alter wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alter said at a briefing that expulsion of Afghan refugees denied asylum by the German authorities is still possible, but decisions will be made on a case by case basis.