Germany Suspends Economic Aid to Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The German government has suspended economic aid to Afghanistan, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing Economic Development Minister Gerd Muller

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The German government has suspended economic aid to Afghanistan, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing Economic Development Minister Gerd Muller.

The aid was suspended after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.