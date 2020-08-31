UrduPoint.com
Germany Suspends Its Participation In Strategic Consultative Group With Belarus - Berlin

Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Germany Suspends Its Participation in Strategic Consultative Group With Belarus - Berlin

The German side of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Consultative Group has suspended its participation in the body, as its goals of developing bilateral relations are unattainable due to the recent developments in Belarus, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The German side of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Consultative Group has suspended its participation in the body, as its goals of developing bilateral relations are unattainable due to the recent developments in Belarus, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Monday.

"I can also say that due to the recent developments in Belarus, the German side has decided to immediately suspend its participation in the Belarus-Germany Strategic Consultative Group, which was set up at the initiative of the two countries' foreign ministers," Burger said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the group's goal is to develop bilateral relations in politics, economy and culture.

"In light of the current events, this is unattainable," Burger added.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming it was rigged.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

