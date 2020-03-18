Germany Suspends Refugee Reception Programs Due to COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

Germany suspended refugee reception programs due to the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, but said they would resume as soon as the situation improved, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Germany suspended refugee reception programs due to the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, but said they would resume as soon as the situation improved, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Interior Ministry asked the BAMF [Federal Office for Migration and Refugees] to suspend the resettlement process within the framework of the 'one-for-one' mechanism with Turkey, as well as Germany's resettlement program, due to traffic restrictions and the decisions of important partners such as the International Organization for Migration. The programs have actually already been stopped," Alter said at a press conference.

All programs will be relaunched as soon as the situation allows, he added.

When asked whether the measure would only apply to refugees arriving from Turkey, he said that all programs were affected.

"This is not a general, isolated solution, it's just because we do not have an actual opportunity, because our partners are not available, there are restrictions on movement. This is an adjustment to the real situation that we are experiencing," he added.

At the same time, he said that despite the ban on entry for foreigners, which EU countries had agreed to earlier in the week, refugees could still enter Germany as an exception.