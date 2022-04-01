UrduPoint.com

Germany Suspends Tax Cooperation With Russia, Belarus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Germany is suspending cooperation, including sharing of information, in the tax sphere with Russia and Belarus, Spiegel reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Germany is suspending cooperation, including sharing of information, in the tax sphere with Russia and Belarus, Spiegel reported on Friday.

Spiegel is citing German Finance Minister Christian Lindner's letter to his Ukrainian counterpart, which was sent on Tuesday.

According to Spiegel, Kiev asked Berlin to suspend cooperation with Moscow and Minsk.

Linder reportedly also said that Germany will support exclusion of representatives of Russia and Belarus from all bodies of the OECD.

