Germany Suspends Warrant for Man Suspected of Supplying Military Equipment to Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany has suspended an arrest warrant for a suspect in violating a ban on supplying military equipment to Russia, the prosecutor general's office said.

"Per the warrant from the prosecutor general's office, according to the court decision of May 28, 2020, the customs police have apprehended German citizen Alexander O. in Munich, on June 2.

Yesterday, June 3, the suspect presented himself before an examining judge who ordered his arrest. The suspect has been released after the arrest warrant has been suspended," the office said in a statement.

The man is also suspected of money-laundering, providing funds to another suspect who has allegedly violated the law on external economic activity in the interest of another state, which includes supplying military equipment to Russia.