UrduPoint.com

Germany, Sweden, Denmark Step Up Cooperation On Nord Stream Investigation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Germany, Sweden, Denmark Step Up Cooperation on Nord Stream Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Germany, Sweden and Denmark have established cooperation and stepped up information exchange on the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing security sources.

The countries initially planned to investigate the blasts as part of a joint investigation team, but Sweden and Denmark withdrew from the group citing privacy concerns, the report said.

"Cooperation with these countries has now become much better," an unnamed source told the newspaper.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September.

Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Norway Germany Seymour Nord United States Sweden Denmark September Gas From

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

20 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in T ..

Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in Thoshakhana case

20 minutes ago
 Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.