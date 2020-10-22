UrduPoint.com
Germany Takes In 104 Refugees From Greece - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Germany Takes in 104 Refugees From Greece - Reports

The northern German city of Hannover admitted 104 refugees, including 29 unaccompanied minors, taken from the Greek capital of Athens, German Embassy in Athens said on Twitter on Thursday as reported by daily Greek newspaper Kathimerini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The northern German city of Hannover admitted 104 refugees, including 29 unaccompanied minors, taken from the Greek capital of Athens, German Embassy in Athens said on Twitter on Thursday as reported by daily Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

In mid-September, Germany's government stated that the country would take in 1,553 refugees located in Greece to help Athens to deal with the consequences of a fire on the island of Lesbos that destroyed Moria refugee camp, which hosted more than 12,000 migrants.

Germany already organized the relocation of 134 refugees from Greece to Germany on September 30, the newspaper reported.

The humanitarian situation in Greece harshly deteriorated when Turkey violated an agreement it reached with the European Union in 2016 and decided to open its borders for the refugees heading to Greece.

According to the International Rescue Committee, over 50,000 refugees are now living in Greece, including over 3,000 women and children migrants traveling alone.

