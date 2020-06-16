Germany Takes Into Account US Plan to Pull Out Troops, Has No Detailed Information - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Germany has taken into consideration the intention of the United States to reduce its presence in the country by 9,500 troops, however, it has not received any detailed information, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"We took this into account. We do not have information on how it will be implemented.

We have not received information from the Pentagon," Maas said following a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, in Warsaw.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States was reducing the number of its troops in Germany to 25,000, citing German debt to NATO in the billions of Dollars.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.