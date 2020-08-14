BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The German government took note of the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online summit on Iran, and is awaiting additional clarifications, a spokesperson for the government told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia remained fully committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the Iranian nuclear program. Putin proposed to hold an online meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran in the very near future to avoid an aggravation of the situation.

"The Federal government has taken note of the statement. For its assessment, you need to wait for additional clarification of the proposal," the spokesperson said.