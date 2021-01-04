UrduPoint.com
Germany Takes Note Of UK Court Ruling On Assange's Extradition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:21 PM

Germany is aware of a UK court's decision to reject the US request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on spying charges but will not comment on the case, officials said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Germany is aware of a UK court's decision to reject the US request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on spying charges but will not comment on the case, officials said on Monday.

A judge at London's High Court said the 49-year-old was likely to commit suicide if he was locked away in a maximum-security prison in the United States. He faces up to 175 years in jail if convicted.

"We have taken note of the court's decision," Steffen Seibert, the government's spokesman, told reporters at a news briefing.

Andrea Sasse, a deputy spokeswoman at the Foreign Office, said the ministry would not make any new comments on the legal battle in the United Kingdom.

Barbel Kofler, the Foreign Office's human rights commissioner, said last month she was concerned by legal proceedings against Assange. She said the court needed to consider his mental state when deciding on his extradition.

2 minutes ago

