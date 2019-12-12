UrduPoint.com
Germany Tells US To Back Off Over Russian Pipeline

Germany on Thursday warned Washington to mind its own business after US lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would sanction contractors working on a Russian pipeline to Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany on Thursday warned Washington to mind its own business after US lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would sanction contractors working on a Russian pipeline to Germany.

"European energy policy is decided in Europe, not in the US," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

"We reject external interference," he said.

The 9.5 billion euro ($10.

6 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline will run under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) said the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe as a whole and called for retaliatory sanctions against the United States if the bill passes.

"Europe should respond to sanctions that damage Europe with counter-sanctions," said AHK chief Matthias Schepp.

