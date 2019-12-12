Germany Tells US To Back Off Over Russian Pipeline
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:13 PM
Germany on Thursday warned Washington to mind its own business after US lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would sanction contractors working on a Russian pipeline to Germany
"European energy policy is decided in Europe, not in the US," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter.
"We reject external interference," he said.
6 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline will run under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.
The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) said the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe as a whole and called for retaliatory sanctions against the United States if the bill passes.
"Europe should respond to sanctions that damage Europe with counter-sanctions," said AHK chief Matthias Schepp.