Germany Thinking Very Seriously About Increasing Commitment to Kiev - UK Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany is thinking very seriously about the ways it can increase the existing military support for Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Germany is thinking very seriously about the ways it can increase the existing military support for Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

Cleverly made the comment at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in response to a question whether Germany can be expected to approve the transfer of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany is thinking very, very seriously about how it can increase its commitment, it has been giving armored vehicles of various types, particularly air defense armored vehicles," Cleverly said. "But they recognize that something fundamental has changed and they are going through this."

Cleverly pointed out that other countries of the collective West must recognize how big of a change this represents for German foreign and defense policy, adding that Germany has been very cautious about its defense posture in Europe.

On Sunday, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said the German defense company has 22 Leopard 2 tanks and 88 Leopard 1 tanks and it would take about a year to prepare them for shipment to Ukraine.

Earlier in the month, media reported that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with the Leopard 2 tanks.

The reports came after German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on January 9 that Berlin did not intend to supply Kiev with the Leopard 2 tanks. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplying arms, including Leopard 2 tanks, to Ukraine without the approval of its NATO allies.