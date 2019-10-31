Germany Thinks 'Inadmissible' to Denigrate Role of USSR in WWII - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Germany opposes attempts at historic revisionism and the destruction of the monuments commemorating the role of Soviet soldiers in the World War II, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia , told Sputnik in an interview.

Kordasch is currently taking part in the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga. It is held in Russia's Volgograd formerly Stalingrad designated as the hero city over the victory at the battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in the defeat of Nazis in World War II.

"In Germany, we have the whole range of monuments dedicated to the memory of liberation of Germany from the National Socialist fascist regime in particular, to the role of the Soviet forces. And we keep them in a good state. That is important in our view. We think that it's absolutely inadmissible in any way to deny or denigrate the fundamental role that the Soviet Union and the people of the Soviet Union have played in the liberation of Europe from fascism.

Therefore, we do not in any way support such attempts," Kordasch said on the sidelines of the forum.

The diplomat remarked that awareness of the past helps "avoid the repetition of such tragic events like the World War II."

His words stand in contrast to how the WWII monuments are treated in other countries earlier this month, the monuments to Red Army liberators in the Czech Republic's Ostrava and Brno were doused with red paint. Representatives of a little-known Czech nationalist group, National and Social Front, took responsibility for the desecration of the sites. Meanwhile, in September, Prague district authorities decided to relocate a monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev.