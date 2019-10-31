UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Thinks 'Inadmissible' To Denigrate Role Of USSR In WWII - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Germany Thinks 'Inadmissible' to Denigrate Role of USSR in WWII - Diplomat

Germany opposes attempts at historic revisionism and the destruction of the monuments commemorating the role of Soviet soldiers in the World War II, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Germany opposes attempts at historic revisionism and the destruction of the monuments commemorating the role of Soviet soldiers in the World War II, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview.

Kordasch is currently taking part in the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga. It is held in Russia's Volgograd formerly Stalingrad designated as the hero city over the victory at the battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in the defeat of Nazis in World War II.

"In Germany, we have the whole range of monuments dedicated to the memory of liberation of Germany from the National Socialist fascist regime in particular, to the role of the Soviet forces. And we keep them in a good state. That is important in our view. We think that it's absolutely inadmissible in any way to deny or denigrate the fundamental role that the Soviet Union and the people of the Soviet Union have played in the liberation of Europe from fascism.

Therefore, we do not in any way support such attempts," Kordasch said on the sidelines of the forum.

The diplomat remarked that awareness of the past helps "avoid the repetition of such tragic events like the World War II."

His words stand in contrast to how the WWII monuments are treated in other countries earlier this month, the monuments to Red Army liberators in the Czech Republic's Ostrava and Brno were doused with red paint. Representatives of a little-known Czech nationalist group, National and Social Front, took responsibility for the desecration of the sites. Meanwhile, in September, Prague district authorities decided to relocate a monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev.

Related Topics

Army Russia Europe German Germany Brno Ostrava Prague Volgograd Czech Republic September World War From

Recent Stories

Berlin Preparing to Hold Year of Germany in Russia ..

5 minutes ago

US Senate Faces Difficulty Taking Partisan House I ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Hopes Trade With Russia to Continue Growin ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes Denmark's Decision to Permit Cons ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar Interacts With Russian Companies on Cybersec ..

53 minutes ago

Tensions Heat Up in Hong Kong as Halloween Protest ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.