Germany threatens wider EU sanctions against Belarus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany said Monday it was prepared to back an expansion of European Union sanctions against leading figures in Belarus over its bloody crackdown on demonstrators.

After EU ministers agreed Friday to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said even stronger measures should be considered.

"Of course we are looking at the option of expanding the sanctions to other leadingfigures," he told reporters.