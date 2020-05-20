UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Tightens Control In Meat Industry Following COVID-19 Outbreaks At Factories

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Germany Tightens Control in Meat Industry Following COVID-19 Outbreaks at Factories

The German government has approved a concept of tightening control measures and improving labor protection at meat industry enterprises due to a series of COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The German government has approved a concept of tightening control measures and improving labor protection at meat industry enterprises due to a series of COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said on Wednesday.

Germany has seen several new COVID-19 outbreaks occur throughout May at meat factories across the country. In particular, 109 COVID-19 cases were recently detected in a slaughterhouse of the Segeberg district in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein and 200 cases at a meat processing plant in the Coesfeld town in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Both have large groups of seasonal workers.

"The cabinet today agreed on a number of key points to improve labor protection within the meat industry," the minister said at a press conference.

The plan comprises 10 points and, according to Heil, the most important one is a ban on subcontracting in the meat industry.

"From January 1, 2021, only employees of companies (of factory owners) can participate in slaughtering livestock and processing meat. Thus, subcontracts and staff rentals will not be possible from January 1 of the upcoming year," Heil stated.

Among other measures proposed by the minister are more frequent inspections, reports by companies on places of residence of foreign labor involved in production, electronic work schedules for employees and increasing fines for violations of the law on working hours.

Related Topics

German January May From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

21 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

21 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

36 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

36 minutes ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

36 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.