Germany Tightens Up Arms Sales Outside EU, NATO

German ministers agreed Wednesday to further restrict weapons exports, banning sales of small arms to countries outside the EU and NATO apart from in "exceptional" cases

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :German ministers agreed Wednesday to further restrict weapons exports, banning sales of small arms to countries outside the EU and NATO apart from in "exceptional" cases.

The update to rules originally laid out in 2000 is also an attempt to bury a source of months-long tensions between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU and their junior coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD).

"Export of small arms to third countries will in principle no longer be permitted," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

The measure is largely symbolic, as the value of such shipments amounted to just 400,000 Euros ($454,000) in 2018.

"At the same time, in well-founded one-off cases there can be exceptions, it's not a total ban," Seibert added.

In general, permits will not be granted to export arms "if there are sufficient grounds to suspect that these would be abused for internal repression or other persistent and systematic infringements of human rights," the regulation posted on the economy ministry website read.

But the government also highlighted "the significance of the security and defence industry" in a country home to companies like Heckler and Koch (small arms), Rheinmetall (tanks and military vehicles) and Thyssenkrupp (ships and submarines).

