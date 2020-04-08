UrduPoint.com
Germany To Accept 50 Child Refugees From Greece - Foreign Office

Germany to Accept 50 Child Refugees From Greece - Foreign Office

Germany will soon take in 50 child refugees and eventually accept hundreds of them as part of a multi-step plan to share the burden with Greece, a Foreign Office spokesman said Wednesday

"During the first phase, we plan to bring in 50 children. The Federal government aims to accept 300 to 500 during the next several phases," Rainer Breul told reporters.

"During the first phase, we plan to bring in 50 children. The Federal government aims to accept 300 to 500 during the next several phases," Rainer Breul told reporters.

An Interior Ministry official said at the briefing that EU nations had agreed to share out up to 1,500 minors held in Greek refugee camps after they had been screened for the new coronavirus.

"We can currently take in up to 50 people," the official said, adding that only candidates who had a "dossier" on them would be initially accepted.

Unaccompanied children aged 14 and younger are expected to arrive in Germany as early as next week, according to the Interior Ministry. Germany will give a precise figure after other EU countries confirm the number they are willing to accept as part of the distribution deal.

