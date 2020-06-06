UrduPoint.com
Germany To Accept Child Refugees After Other EU Countries Do Same - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Germany will accept at least 300 underage regimes from various countries coming through Greece if other EU countries meet similar obligations, Spiegel magazine reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany will accept at least 300 underage regimes from various countries coming through Greece if other EU countries meet similar obligations, Spiegel magazine reports.

In March, several EU countries, including Germany, agreed to take in about 1,500 child refugees stranded in Greece without parental supervision. Some 47 underage refugees from Eritrea, Syria, and Afghanistan arrived in Germany in April.

According to the news outlet, the country's Interior Ministry wishes to send flights to pick up refugees only after other countries have done the same.

The ministry is aware of plans of Finland, Portugal, and Ireland to accept underage refugees in June, it added.

Greece has been struggling to accommodate the rising number of refugees and migrants coming to the country through Turkey. The situation has been exacerbated by Ankara opening its borders with Greece earlier this year, allowing everyone willing to try crossing in Europe.

