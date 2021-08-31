Germany to Accept Not Only Afghan Staffers, But Other Citizens Who Seek Asylum - Merkel

Germany will accept not only Afghan citizens who cooperated with German military and civilian forces in the country, but also other Afghans who need asylum, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Germany will accept not only Afghan citizens who cooperated with German military and civilian forces in the country, but also other Afghans who need asylum, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We should now see who arrived here [within the recently completed stage of evacuation]. We have always said that we want to accept not only local staffers but people who were involved [in cooperation with Germany] in some special way ... We have all seen conditions in the Kabul airport.

People who need asylum were also accepted," Merkel said at a briefing held after negotiations with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Germany can evacuate up to 40,000 local staffers, the chancellor continued.

"We currently focus on local staffers, whose numbers are far beyond 300, totaling perhaps between 10,000 and 40,000," Merkel said.

Not all of them may wish to leave Afghanistan, Merkel said, noting that "this will greatly depend on conditions created by the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia]."