UrduPoint.com

Germany To Accept Not Only Afghan Staffers, But Other Citizens Who Seek Asylum - Merkel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:05 PM

Germany to Accept Not Only Afghan Staffers, But Other Citizens Who Seek Asylum - Merkel

Germany will accept not only Afghan citizens who cooperated with German military and civilian forces in the country, but also other Afghans who need asylum, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Germany will accept not only Afghan citizens who cooperated with German military and civilian forces in the country, but also other Afghans who need asylum, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We should now see who arrived here [within the recently completed stage of evacuation]. We have always said that we want to accept not only local staffers but people who were involved [in cooperation with Germany] in some special way ... We have all seen conditions in the Kabul airport.

People who need asylum were also accepted," Merkel said at a briefing held after negotiations with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Germany can evacuate up to 40,000 local staffers, the chancellor continued.

"We currently focus on local staffers, whose numbers are far beyond 300, totaling perhaps between 10,000 and 40,000," Merkel said.

Not all of them may wish to leave Afghanistan, Merkel said, noting that "this will greatly depend on conditions created by the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia]."

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul German Germany Angela Merkel May All Airport

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

3 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: ..

Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: NCOC

3 minutes ago
 DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on de ..

DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on deceased quota

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.