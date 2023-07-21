Open Menu

Germany To Add $445Mln To E-Car Incentive Scheme - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Germany's economic affairs and climate action ministry (BMWK) said on Friday it would unlock an extra 400 million euros ($445 million) in subsidies for electric vehicle buyers this year to stimulate the e-car industry

"In order to ensure predictability and security for consumers and the economy, BMWK will top up (the subsidy scheme) with at least 400 million euros," the ministry said in a written response to the Zeit weekly.

The money will come as unclaimed benefits identified in other programs. The ministry estimates that consumers have already claimed 1.7 billion euros of the 2.1 billion allocated under the e-car subsidy scheme this year.

A buyer of an electric vehicle in Germany is eligible for a one-off premium of 6,750 euros. The Greens-led ministry hopes to put 15 million fully-electric and hybrid cars on the road by 2030 as part of its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

