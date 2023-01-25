UrduPoint.com

Germany To Adhere To Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided - Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Germany will adhere to the principle of avoiding escalation between Russia and NATO despite its decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

"There is a war going on not so far from Berlin, against such a big country as Ukraine.

Therefore, in everything we do, we must always make it clear that we will do everything necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but at the same time avoid escalation between Russia and NATO. And we will always keep this principle in mind," Scholz told lawmakers.

