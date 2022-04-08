Germany to Allocate 2Bln Euros to Support Ukrainian Refugees - Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Germany will allocate 2 billion Euros (about $2.2 billion) this year to support the Ukrainian refugees, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"We will allocate 2 billion euros this year. Out of them 500 million to the local authorities to provide financial guarantees for their additional costs linked to the deployment of refugees," Scholz said on late Thursday after the meeting with heads of regional governments.