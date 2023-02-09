Germany to Allocate About $27 Million to Assist Earthquake-Affected People in Syria

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Germany will provide an additional 25 million Euros (about $27 million) to assist people affected by Monday's earthquake in Syria, the German Federal Foreign Office said on Twitter.

"Our support for the people in #Syria continues: Germany provides @UNOCHA with another ‚¬25 million so that the assistance quickly reaches those who are affected the most by the #earthquakes - regardless of where in the disaster area they live," the office said.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on February 6 by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.