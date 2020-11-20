UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Allocate About $6Mln To Ethiopia Over Conflict In Tigray - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Germany to Allocate About $6Mln to Ethiopia Over Conflict in Tigray - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Germany will increase its humanitarian aid for Ethiopia by 5 million Euros (about $6 million) over the escalation of tensions in the northern region of Tigray, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"Ethiopia and the neighboring countries have already fought with the consequences of floods, locust outbreak and COVID-19 this year. The situation has been aggravated by the military conflict in the Tigray region. This is dangerous. We have decided to raise the humanitarian aid for Ethiopia by 5 million euros to urgently respond to the emergency situation and provide it with vital assistance," Maas said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

He also called for the political settlement of the military conflict in Tigray that should include the de-escalation of tensions, the launch of dialogue and reforms by the Ethiopian government.

The minister also called on parties to the conflict to accept mediation proposals.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the Tigray region, of attacking a local military base.

The Ethiopian armed forces have launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months. About 40,000 people have reportedly fled to Sudan over the escalation of tensions.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Germany Ethiopia Sudan September November Government Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

5 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

4 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

4 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

4 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.