Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Germany has set aside ‚¬10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, Bloomberg reports citing a government document.

Deliveries of the single-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029.

Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by Bloomberg.

The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed ‚¬100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.