Germany To Allocate Over $27Mln For Scientist Exchange Programs With Russia - Ministry

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Germany will allocate 25 million euros ($27.5 million) for scientist exchange programs with Russia as part of the bilateral strategy to provide young scientists with an opportunity to conduct their research abroad, Volkmar Dietz, the director for Large Facilities and Basic Research at the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Germany will allocate 25 million Euros ($27.5 million) for scientist exchange programs with Russia as part of the bilateral strategy to provide young scientists with an opportunity to conduct their research abroad, Volkmar Dietz, the director for Large Facilities and Basic Research at the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, said on Monday.

"We continue to implement our road map. We are focusing on the new generation of scientists. Twenty-five million euros will be granted for exchange programs between young Russian and German scientists," Dietz said while addressing the opening of a Russian-German scientific forum in Moscow.

Dietz stressed that Germany was interested in deepening cooperation with Russia in the area of science and education.

"We want to implement this exchange, we seek further cooperation between our countries in the field of science and education. We want as many young scientists as possible to get the opportunity to conduct their research in another country, a partner country, so that they get acquainted with this country, study its culture and establish long-term ties and friendly contacts," he added.

Berlin and Moscow signed the German-Russian Roadmap for Cooperation in Education, Science, Research and Innovation on December 10, 2018.

